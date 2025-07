Martin Charest is charged with first-degree murder.

The inmate accused of killing B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton in a Quebec prison is now facing charges, according to media reports.

Martin Charest is reportedly facing a charge of first-degree murder in the May 19, 2024 attack against Pickton. He died in hospital 12 days later on May 31, 2024.

Charest was named as the accused in a 2025 independent observer's report into the death of Pickton.

More to come.