Investigators outside a home in Brentwood Bay on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)

Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder denied bail

Alan Charles Chapman will remain in custody

The man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following a violent struggle in a Brentwood Bay home was denied bail Thursday morning.

RELATED: UPDATE: One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Brentwood Bay home

Alan Charles Chapman, appearing by video, will remain in custody at the Vancouver Island Regional Correction Centre until Aug. 22, when he is scheduled to appear in court again.

RELATED: Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder appears in court, tells judge ‘no worries’

A member of Victim Services was in court in order to relay details of the proceedings to members of the victim’s family.

On May 11, Central Saanich Police attended what they called a “very violent struggle” in the 7200-block of Meadowlark Lane in Brentwood that took place at approximately midnight. Court documents named Emily Caruana as the victim.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession
Next story
Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Just Posted

UPDATE: VicPD hunts for father accused of abducting four-year-old child

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

UPDATE: Province cracks down on second Victoria Trees Cannabis location, all to close today

Employees terminated, cannabis seized at all locations of popular cannabis dispensary

Young woman struck in Saanich hit and run still in a coma

‘The results of this senseless act have been a nightmare,’ said Aisha Strange’s family and friends

Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder denied bail

Alan Charles Chapman will remain in custody

Inmates who escaped William Head to appear in court later this month

James Busch, Zachary Armitage were scheduled to appear in a West Shore court Thursday

Video: Good Samaritan climbs tall B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Most Read