Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder denied bail

Investigators outside a home in Brentwood Bay on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)

The man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following a violent struggle in a Brentwood Bay home was denied bail Thursday morning.

Alan Charles Chapman, appearing by video, will remain in custody at the Vancouver Island Regional Correction Centre until Aug. 22, when he is scheduled to appear in court again.

A member of Victim Services was in court in order to relay details of the proceedings to members of the victim’s family.

On May 11, Central Saanich Police attended what they called a “very violent struggle” in the 7200-block of Meadowlark Lane in Brentwood that took place at approximately midnight. Court documents named Emily Caruana as the victim.