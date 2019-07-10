Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder retains lawyer

Alan Charles Chapman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Caruana

Alan Charles Chapman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Caruana (Black Press Media file photo)

The man charged with the first-degree murder of a 20-year-old Greater Victoria woman and the aggravated assault of two other men has retained a lawyer almost two months after the initial incident.

Alan Charles Chapman has appeared in court multiple times, telling the judge he did not want a lawyer until all the particulars of his case were sent to him at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre.

Defence lawyer Jordan Watt says he was retained by the Chapman a few weeks prior to his latest court appearance on Wednesday morning.

The 47-year-old has appeared in the Victoria Integrated Court at the Provincial Court of B.C. three times since his arrest. Integrated court was established to improve access to health, social and economic services for “mentally disordered and drug addicted chronic offenders,” as stated on the provincial court’s website.

On May 11, Central Saanich Police attended what they called a “very violent struggle” in the 7200-block of Meadowlark Lane in Brentwood that took place at approximately midnight. Court documents named Emily Caruana as the victim.

The next court date is set for August 1 at 9:30 a.m. to review disclosure.