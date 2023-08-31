 Skip to content
Man charged in homicide of 22-year-old Prince George woman: RCMP

Zain Wood, 23, charged with 1st-degree murder
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Prince George RCMP say 23-year-old Zain Wood has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman Thursday (Aug. 31, 2023). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Prince George woman in July.

Zain Wood is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide, Prince George RCMP said Thursday (Aug. 31). He remains in custody.

It was on July 18 that RCMP were called for a home invasion in the 2100-block of Upland Street. A 22-year-old woman was killed.

Prince George RCMP said at the time investigators believed it was a targeted home invasion and didn’t believe there was a further risk to the public.

