Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with michief and arson

A New Westminster man has been charged in connection to a large fire last month which caused significant damage to Westminster Pier Park.

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with mischief and arson following the Sept. 13 fire.

Warnick has been released from custody with conditions for an upcoming court appearance, police said in a statement Tuesday (Oct. 13).

