Man charged in Saanich hit and run scheduled to appear in court in October

Drake Reynes faces four charges related to a crash that left a 20-year-old UVic student in a coma

Drake Reynes faces four charges related to hit and run in Saanich in July that left a 20-year-old University of Victoria student in a coma. (Facebook/Drake Reynes)

A man facing charges related to a serious hit and run that put one woman in a coma appeared for his first court date Monday and has another set for October.

Drake Reynes faces charges of driving causing bodily harm, operating a vehicle with over 0.08 alcohol in body causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and fleeing the scene of the crash.

On July 15, the driver of a blue Dodge Caravan allegedly struck a young woman, 20-year-old Aisha Strange, on her Yamaha scooter. The driver of the Dodge continued driving down McKenzie Avenue and eventually struck a telephone pole before fleeing on foot, according to police. Police intercepted his getaway and the driver was taken into custody.

Strange, a University of Victoria student at the time, sustained several broken bones and a traumatic brain injury – she has been in a coma since the crash.

A GoFundMe page set up to help with Strange’s recovery describes her as a “kind and generous person.” The page has raised more than $87,000.

Reynes is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 21 to consult counsel.