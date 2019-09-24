Drake Reynes faces four charges related to hit and run in Saanich in July that left a 20-year-old University of Victoria student in a coma. (Facebook/Drake Reynes)

Man charged in Saanich hit and run scheduled to appear in court in October

Drake Reynes faces four charges related to a crash that left a 20-year-old UVic student in a coma

A man facing charges related to a serious hit and run that put one woman in a coma appeared for his first court date Monday and has another set for October.

Drake Reynes faces charges of driving causing bodily harm, operating a vehicle with over 0.08 alcohol in body causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and fleeing the scene of the crash.

Four charges approved in Saanich hit and run that left woman in coma

On July 15, the driver of a blue Dodge Caravan allegedly struck a young woman, 20-year-old Aisha Strange, on her Yamaha scooter. The driver of the Dodge continued driving down McKenzie Avenue and eventually struck a telephone pole before fleeing on foot, according to police. Police intercepted his getaway and the driver was taken into custody.

Saanich Police arrest driver after serious hit and run

Strange, a University of Victoria student at the time, sustained several broken bones and a traumatic brain injury – she has been in a coma since the crash.

A GoFundMe page set up to help with Strange’s recovery describes her as a “kind and generous person.” The page has raised more than $87,000.

Reynes is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 21 to consult counsel.

Woman in coma since Saanich hit-and-run flown to Calgary


