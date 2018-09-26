Man charged in Salt Spring Island shooting death of 17-year-old

Alastair Hayne, seen here in a photo from a GoFundMe page set up after he died in an accidental shooting on Salt Spring Island in September 2017. (GoFundMe)

A young man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Salt Spring Island last September.

Police responded to a call in the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 2017 at a residence on Salt Spring Island for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found six youths present and one 17-year-old suffering from what appeared to be a gun shot wound.

He was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries, where he later died.

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit were called to investigate the incident. At the time, local police determined the shooting to be accidental.

Because the man was a youth at the time of the offence, he cannot be identified under the Youth Offenders Act. He faces one charge of manslaughter and appeared in court Wednesday.

In a release from B.C. RCMP, Inspector Dave Hall, officer in charge of VIIMCU said; “We understand that this investigation has greatly impacted all involved. These events always have a profound impact on families and communities.

“Our thoughts are with them, as we work to prepare for future court proceedings.”

