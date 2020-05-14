One man has been charged for sex offences alleged to have occurred in Central Saanich between 2017 and 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged in slew of Central Saanich sex offences

Feng Pan faces seven offences including sexual assault and interference

One man has been charged with a slew of sex offences alleged to have taken place in Central Saanich over a two-year period.

Feng Pan is charged with seven offenses, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

These offenses allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 12, 2019 in or near Central Saanich, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Police arrested one man in December 2019 after investigating allegations about his conduct with children in his care at the Montessori Educare Daycare.

Pan is expected to make his first court appearance for the charges on July 27.

READ ALSO: One man arrested stemming from allegations at Central Saanich daycare


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Just Posted

Man charged in slew of Central Saanich sex offences

Feng Pan faces seven offences including sexual assault and interference

Man reunites films with former Victoria family 10 years after mistakenly sold at garage sale

The films belonged to a family with some members still on Vancouver Island

Fired Victoria police officer seeks review of dismissal

Officer fired after snow shoveling incident in 2019

Three fires reported in 10 minutes within one block sparks Victoria police investigation

Active, suspicous infires were reported between 3 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. in James Bay

Saanich police return bike stolen more than three years ago

Bike among many stolen items recovered during a search warrant execution in early May

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Most Read