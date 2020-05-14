Man charged in slew of Central Saanich sex offences

One man has been charged for sex offences alleged to have occurred in Central Saanich between 2017 and 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man has been charged with a slew of sex offences alleged to have taken place in Central Saanich over a two-year period.

Feng Pan is charged with seven offenses, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

These offenses allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 12, 2019 in or near Central Saanich, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Police arrested one man in December 2019 after investigating allegations about his conduct with children in his care at the Montessori Educare Daycare.

Pan is expected to make his first court appearance for the charges on July 27.

