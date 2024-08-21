Man charged in nighttime 'groping' sexual assault in Surrey

Woman had reported waking up in her home to find a man groping her

Jatinder Singh, 24, has been charged with in connection to a sexual assault in a residence in Surrey on July 20.

Surrey Mounties responded to a call at 3:15 a.m. July 20 of a sexual assault in the 14100 block of 91 Avenue.

"The victim reported that she was woken up by a man groping her in her residence," said Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha in an earlier RCMP news release. "The victim screamed for help, and the suspect fled."

The Surrey RCMP released a video on July 25 of the person of interest to help identify them and further the investigation. The video has since been made private.

Singh was arrested on Aug. 16. He appeared before the courts and was released on conditions which include: having no contact with the victim, directly or indirectly; not to be within 50 meters of where the victim lives, works, attends school, worships, or is; not to be within 50 metres of where the offence occurred; and not to possess any weapon or knives.