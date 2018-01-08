Man charged with attempted break and entry in Sooke

A 34-year-old man is being charged after attempting to break in to the TD Bank on Sooke Road.

Gregory John Cunningham is being charged with break and enter, possession of housebreaking instruments, and possession of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 4, Sooke RCMP responded to a call about the break in, and arrived at the scene to find damage to the area around the drive-through ATM at the rear side of the bank.

Police say entry was not gained, but the garbage can and deposit slip holder had been ripped off the wall, and there was a hole cut through the wall to the inside of the bank that was about six inches in diameter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-250-642-5422 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas
Next story
Sooke Mountie fights off face biter

Just Posted

Oak Bay deaths trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

Man charged with attempted break and entry in Sooke

A 34-year-old man is being charged after attempting to break in to… Continue reading

Sooke Mountie fights off face biter

Charges are being considered after a man tried to bite an RCMP… Continue reading

Body found on Taylor Beach in Metchosin

BC Coroners Service say they are in the early stages of an investigation

Hospitalized Ash Road victim Leila Bui still fighting

11-year-old vicitm struck by car on Dec. 20 remains in serious condition

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

WHL Royals grab four of six points on weekend, still have room to grow

Newcomers make their mark in trio of weekend games for Victoria hockey club

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

RCMP make arrest following standoff in rural Ladysmith

A police standoff in rural Ladysmith came to a peaceful conclusion after… Continue reading

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Nanaimo’s Kesa Van Osch rink captures BC women’s curling crown

Foursome posts two lopsided playoff wins over defending champion Karla Thompson

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Ten Panthers work overtime in VIJHL Prospects Game

NORTH SAANICH — The Peninsula Panthers pasted the Westshore Wolves 5-2 at… Continue reading

Most Read