Man charged with attempted break and entry in Sooke

A 34-year-old man is being charged after attempting to break in to the TD Bank on Sooke Road.

Gregory John Cunningham is being charged with break and enter, possession of housebreaking instruments, and possession of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 4, Sooke RCMP responded to a call about the break in, and arrived at the scene to find damage to the area around the drive-through ATM at the rear side of the bank.

Police say entry was not gained, but the garbage can and deposit slip holder had been ripped off the wall, and there was a hole cut through the wall to the inside of the bank that was about six inches in diameter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-250-642-5422 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.