Man charged with attempted murder after downtown Vancouver shooting

Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries, expected to survive

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A man has been charged following a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man has been charged after a shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Vancouver Police Department says the 32-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

In an earlier statement after the Sunday afternoon shooting, the department said officers were working on East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. when the 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot.

It says some officers began treating the injured man, while others tracked the suspect who tried to flee through Chinatown, but was arrested moments later.

Police say the accused remains in custody and will appear in court Friday.

They say the victim, who is known to police and does not live in the Downtown Eastside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

