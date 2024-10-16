Man charged with beating of tourist near Vancouver cruise ship terminal

Police say visitor injured in unprovoked attack by man she had never interacted with

Police say a man has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody after an unprovoked attack on a woman who was visiting Vancouver.

Vancouver police say the 35-year-old victim was walking near the cruise ship terminal at Canada Place shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday when she was assaulted.

They say the attacker repeatedly punched and kicked her in the face, leaving the woman with injuries that required treatment in hospital.

Sgt. Steve Addison says the woman and the 30-year-old man accused in the beating did not know each other and had no other interactions before the assault.

He says bystanders called police and officers obtained video showing the suspect at the scene, leading to an arrest at a residential building near East Pender and Columbia streets in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

Online court records show a man with the same name has previously been charged and found guilty of assault and assault causing bodily harm following several incidents that occurred in June 2022 and October and November 2023.