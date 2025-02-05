Man charged with dangerous driving in death of Nanaimo soccer administrator to go to trial

Michael Allison Rennie accused of dangerous driving in crash that resulted in the death of Reid Davidson

The man charged in relation to the car crash that killed a local soccer administrator is expected to stand trial.

Michael Allison Rennie, 60 when arrested last spring, faces charges of failing to stop after an accident, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle after a crash that occurred on Nanaimo Parkway the night of July 19, 2023, when Reid Davidson, 24, was killed.

A date for a pre-trial conference is expected be established Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the courthouse in Nanaimo and according to the court registry, Rennie has elected for trial by provincial court judge.

Charges were sworn against Rennie on April 25 after a lengthy investigation, and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued, Nanaimo RCMP stated in June. The accused was located May 26 and arrested without incident. He is currently in custody.