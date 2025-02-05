 Skip to content
Man charged with dangerous driving in death of Nanaimo soccer administrator to go to trial

Michael Allison Rennie accused of dangerous driving in crash that resulted in the death of Reid Davidson
The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

The man charged in relation to the car crash that killed a local soccer administrator is expected to stand trial.

Michael Allison Rennie, 60 when arrested last spring, faces charges of failing to stop after an accident, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle after a crash that occurred on Nanaimo Parkway the night of July 19, 2023, when Reid Davidson, 24, was killed.

A date for a pre-trial conference is expected be established Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the courthouse in Nanaimo and according to the court registry, Rennie has elected for trial by provincial court judge.

Charges were sworn against Rennie on April 25 after a lengthy investigation, and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued, Nanaimo RCMP stated in June. The accused was located May 26 and arrested without incident. He is currently in custody.

Karl Yu

About the Author: Karl Yu

I joined Black Press in 2010 and cover education, court and RDN. I am a Ma Murray and CCNA award winner.
Read more

