Man charged with financial fraud, theft due in Victoria court Dec. 15

A man charged with fraud and theft stemming from a British Columbia Securities Commission investigation is set to appear in a Victoria courtroom on Dec. 15.

Randolph Michael Rochefort, 69, is charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of theft over $5,000 for offences that occurred in 2013, 2015 and 2016 in Victoria, according to B.C. Court Services.

The charges were announced by the securities commission in early November and Rochefort had been scheduled to attend court on Nov. 3 and Nov. 17.

