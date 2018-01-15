Mike Gould during a pregame ceremony where he pledged millions to the Kimberley Dynamiters and Kimberley Minor Hockey Association.

Man, who has yet to donate millions to Kimberley hockey team, appears in court on unrelated case

Mike Gould, who pledged millions to hockey team, will be back in court on Feb. 13.

A local man charged with fraud and theft made a brief appearance in Cranbrook Law Courts on Monday, but won’t plead guilty or not guilty until February.

Mike Gould was charged with the alleged fraud of a local restaurant using bogus cheques, appearing in court through a lawyer, who requested an adjournment until Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Gould generated media attention when he pledged to donate $7.5 million to the Kimberley Dynamiters Jr. B hockey club that was also to be shared with the Kimberley Minor Hockey Association.

Since his pledge was made in October, both organizations have not received any of the money that was promised.

The fraud charges stemmed from an incident at a local restaurant that hosted a banquet meal that ran an estimated $8,000 tab.

According to Jen Salanski, the owner of the Northwest Grill, Gould provided cheques to cover the bill, however, there were no funds in the accounts provided.

Previous story
Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Just Posted

Driver issued ticket after van found perched on logs near Esplanade in Oak Bay

Ticket issued for Drive Without Consideration with a fine of $196

Tent city resident just wants a home

Roving tent city has made its way to Central Saanich

Daily carpet cleaning reinstated in SD61

After review, district determined it would be appropriate to increase services in elementary schools

Saanich’s Cadboro Bay neighbourhood gets ready for its close up

Revisions to local area plan are set to decide future of popular beachfront neighbourhood

Victoria Women’s March 2.0 hits the streets Jan. 20

Violence against women has impact on a local level, says march organizer

Sidney’s Salish Sea aquarium to close for maintenance

First extended closure for the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea since it opened in 2009

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Injured parachutist wants stolen backpack back

Bag contained video of 2017 parachuting incident

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab cutting

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop

A pre-Christmas drone drop was followed by a second incident in Abbotsford on Dec. 30

Field set for Scotties Tournament of Hearts national curling championship

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins on Jan. 27 in Penticton

Most Read