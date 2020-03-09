Anthony Dheensaw, 35, has been charged with the murder of Langford woman Angela Dalman. The 40-year-old mother was fatally shot outside a home in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue on Friday around 9:30 p.m. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Man charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder after fatal shooting of Langford mother

Anthony Singh Dheensaw, 35, is charged in relation to the death of Angela Dalman

A 35-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder following a shooting that took the life of a Langford mother Friday night.

Anthony Singh Dheensaw is charged with killing Angela Dalman, 40, at a home in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on March 6. The man also faces an attempted murder charge resulting from the same incident.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Friends and family mourn West Shore mother killed in Langford shooting

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Kirsten Marita, a neighbour who set up a memorial outside the Langford home Saturday afternoon. She was one of the first people on the scene before officials arrived.

“All I want to state is that everybody that showed up did an amazing job trying to help as best as we can. … She knew in her last moments that she wasn’t alone.”

Dheensaw will make a court appearance on March 16.

West Shore RCMP, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 250-380-6211.

ALSO READ: Police investigate homocide after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langfordmurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Greater Victoria residents fill BC Transit bus with menstrual products at Hillside Centre

Just Posted

Man charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder after fatal shooting of Langford mother

Anthony Singh Dheensaw, 35, is charged in relation to the death of Angela Dalman

Victoria gas prices second highest amongst Canadian cities

Prices of regular gas rise in Victoria while prices fall nationally

Supermoon to light up Monday night’s sky

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Camosun women’s volleyball team heads to nationals in Quebec

The team will play their first game on March 12 against the host team Élans de Garneau

VIDEO: Saanich race car driver nabs podium finish at first U.S. Majors race of the season

The 65 year old finished second in the feature race on Feb. 23

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Orcas visit Sooke over the weekend

Killer whales, or orcas, are top predators and cultural icons of the Salish Sea

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Most Read