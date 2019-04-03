Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Wesley Clarkson, 33, charged with alleged sexual assault involving girls under the age of 10. (New Westminster Police)

A 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault involving young girls in cases dating back to 2008, New Westminster police say.

Wesley Clarkson faces five counts of sex assault and five counts of touching for sexual purposes a person under the age of 16.

The alleged incidents occurred in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata between September 2008 and September 2010, according to online court records.

He’s also been convicted of similar offences in Ontario.

Officers said Wednesday more alleged victims could be out there, and are urged to contact police.

Clarkson remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says
Next story
MISSING: Victoria police look to locate 18 year old

Just Posted

MISSING: Victoria police look to locate 18 year old

Teen was last seen in January, has been in contact in March

Victoria man suffered brain injuries, ongoing anxiety after assault near Strathcona Hotel

Court hears victim impact statements during sentencing hearing

New, specialized 24-hour emergency vet hospital coming to Saanich

The VCA Canada’s Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital to get $12M upgrade

Gas prices hit $1.57 a litre in Greater Victoria

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Slaying dragons: getting inside the minds of climate change skeptics

Environmental psychologist explains Dragons of Inaction

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Most Read