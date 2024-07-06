Man dead after drowning in Okanagan Lake near Kelowna marina

Police currently on scene near Kelowna Downtown Marina

A man is believed to be dead after drowning in Okanagan Lake near the Kelowna Downtown Marina on Saturday morning, July 6.

RCMP, along with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Kelowna Fire Department, is currently on scene after receiving reports of the incident at 4:30 a.m. They have been unable to recover the man's body, as of 10 a.m.

Officers are waiting for the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team to locate the body, police said in a media release.

The cause of the death has not been confirmed, however, "it does not appear suspicious," they added.

“Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of the marina to allow this important work to continue," said Sergeant Laura Pollock, Media Relations Officer. "Please keep all marine traffic 100 feet away from the marina and reduce wake in the area."

No further details were released.