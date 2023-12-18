Man dead after police-involved shooting in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police Department notifies Independent Investigations Office of Sunday night incident

A man is dead following a police-involved shooting in the 1700 block of Riverside Road in Abbotsford on Sunday night (Dec. 17).

According to a news release on Monday (Dec. 18), the Abbotsford Police Department has notified BC’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of the shooting.

No police officer was injured in the incident.

Riverside Road was closed between Marshall Road and King Road as of 2 a.m. on Monday.

The IIO is now the lead agency investigating the incident. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO said in a press release on Monday morning that the incident occurred just before 10 p.m., when police responded to reports of a man in distress.

“There was an interaction between police and the man, and police discharged their firearms,” the release states.

The IIO said their investigation will determine the circumstances of the interaction between the man and police and whether any police use of force was “reasonable, necessary and proportionate in the circumstances.”

This is the second recent incident in Abbotsford in which an individual was shot and killed by police. The previous incident took place Nov. 30 after police received reports of a man with a weapon threatening staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Marshall Road.

Police located the man running away and encountered him in the area of Robertson Avenue and Ware Street. An interaction with the suspect occurred that resulted in an officer discharging his gun.

That incident is also still under investigation by the IIO.