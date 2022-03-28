Death of man in Lake Cowichan area on Saturday after altercation under investigation. (File photo)

Death of man in Lake Cowichan area on Saturday after altercation under investigation. (File photo)

Man dead after stabbing in Lake Cowichan area Saturday

Numerous 911 calls made from rural home

  • Mar. 28, 2022 9:29 a.m.
  • News

A man is dead after an altercation in a rural home in the Lake Cowichan area on Saturday, March 26.

Lake Cowichan RCMP received numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting an altercation between two men in a residence.

When police arrived, there were several people in the residence and one man had been stabbed.

BC Emergency Health Services arrived and declared the man to be dead.

One man was taken into custody and later released.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and Lake Cowichan RCMP are investigating the circumstances along with the BC Coroner Service.

This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public, RCMP say.

crime

Previous story
PHOTOS: 25th Fossil Fair hosted in Saanich showcases rich history of ancient artifacts
Next story
PHOTOS: Island Cup 4×4 competition brings mud and rocks to Westshore Motorsports Park

Just Posted

Lindenthaler and Brown wanted to start a business together for a while, when Brown noticed a potential gap in the market for topographical maps. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sooke couple carving wooden maps of anywhere in the world

Cadboro Bay is one of the local areas District of Saanich planners have focused on as part of the Centre, Corridor and Village plan. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich lays groundwork for more compact, greener communities

Oak Bay police continue to focus on distracted driving, charging six drivers with using an electronic device while driving last week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich, Oak Bay police arrest man wanted on weapons charges

Map shows the section of West Coast Road to be affected by utility work on April 5. (Courtesy of District of Sooke)
Single-lane traffic advisory for West Coast Road in Sooke