Man dead following Port Alberni house fire RCMP deem suspicious

Mounties are still investigating and are asking the public for dash cam or security camera footage
Alberni Valley News Staff
250813-avn-fire-16th-avenue-3-13aug2025
One person has died following a fire in the 2900-block of 16th Avenue in the early-morning hours of Aug. 2, 2025. (TAYLOR LAFORGE PHOTO)

A man has died in hospital following a fire at a home in the 2500-block of 16th Avenue in Port Alberni. The fire was discovered in the early morning hours of Aug. 2. Another victim of the fire, an adult woman, is still in the hospital in stable, but serious, condition.

The home was fully engulfed in flame when the RCMP arrived. Firefighters were on the scene putting out the fire and performing life-saving measures on an adult male who lived there. Another resident was found suffering from smoke and fire-related injuries, Mounties said in a news release.

Both people were brought to hospitals outside of Port Alberni, where the man later died.

RCMP forensic identification services and investigators with the office of the fire commissioner conducted an investigation. The fire has been deemed suspicious and is still being investigated.

Officers are asking the public for any security or dash cam footage in the 16th Avenue and Neill Street neighbourhood between 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1, and 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Those with information can contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

