Man detained after three-hour armed standoff with police in Nanaimo

Incident happened April 28 on Haliburton Street

An incident with a man armed with a rifle and barricaded in his room ended peacefully after an estimated three-hour standoff with police in Nanaimo's south end last night.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police were called at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday, April 28, about concern over the safety and well-being of a 25-year-old man who had barricaded himself in the room of a residence in the 500 block of Haliburton Street in south Nanaimo.

Officers responded, ensured the man was confined to his room, and secured the surrounding area to prevent disruptions from pedestrians and vehicle traffic. The Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators were also called in to assist with the situation.

Approximately three hours later, the man was convinced to walk out of his room and he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police searched his room and found a rifle, ammunition and body armour. No injuries were reported to the individual or any other person, the release noted.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the police response would have involved upward of 15 officers with carbine rifles and related personnel, and drawn B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics and other related vehicles to the scene.

“We persevere to advise the public in advance of situations that are evolving, but sometimes that’s not possible,” O’Brien said. “So we do appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the residents and recognize that their safety’s always paramount to us.”

