Man dies after being shot by officer in Abbotsford

Incident begins with reports of man with a weapon threatening hospital staff

A large police presence is at Robertson Avenue and Ware Street in Abbotsford on Thursday evening (Nov. 30). (Facebook photo)

1 / 1 A large police presence is at Robertson Avenue and Ware Street in Abbotsford on Thursday evening (Nov. 30). (Facebook photo) Advertisement

A man has died after a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon (Nov. 30) in Abbotsford.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said officers responded at 3:48 p.m. to reports of a man with a weapon threatening staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Marshall Road.

Stele said police located the man running away and encountered him in the area of Robertson Avenue and Ware Street, north of Marshall Road.

”Attending officers arriving to the area located the man and had an interaction with the suspect that resulted in an officer discharging their firearm,” Stele said.

ALSO SEE: Police watchdog seeking witnesses to Surrey arrest

He said the man received immediate medical attention but later died. No police officers, medical staff or patients were injured, Stele said.

The Independent Investigations Office is now investigating the incident. The agency is called in whenever there is a police-involved incident involving serious harm or death to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the officer(s).

Stele said no further information is being released at this time.

VIDEO BY KAMALDEEP SINGH SARAN