Man dies in North Saanich fire Saturday morning

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Coroners Service, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and provincial fire officials are investigating a fatality in North Saanich related to a fire early Saturday morning.

“I can confirm that the BC Coroners Service was notified and is investigating a death,” said Ryan Panton, manager of strategic communications and media relations for BC Coroners Service. “As we’re early in the process of trying to determine all of the facts, I have no additional information available at this time.”

RCMP Cpl. Duncan Ferguson confirmed the fatality.

“Shortly before 4 a.m. on April 9, RCMP and North Saanich Fire responded to a structure fire at a rural property on Creswell (Road) off McTavish Road,” he said. “There is one male occupant in the affected structure, who is deceased.”

The death, he added later, appears related to the fire. “And it’s not considered suspicious at this time.”

RELATED: One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

The age of the deceased individual is not known at this stage. It is also not clear whether the man is related to the mother and child who were able to escape from the multi-use structure consisting of a shop and a dwelling.

The respective ages of the woman and the child are not known, but Ferguson described the child as young.

RCMP expects to release additional information in the near future.

Crews from Central Saanich Fire and Sidney Volunteer Fire Department assisted their colleagues from the North Saanich Fire Department.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula