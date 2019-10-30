Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on Yellow Point Road at Hill Road on Tuesday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Man dies in pickup truck crash in Ladysmith

Accident happened a little after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Yellow Point and Hill roads

A man died in a crash on Yellow Point Road in Ladysmith on Tuesday afternoon.

B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is in the early stages of its investigation after a man in his late 30s died in a single-vehicle crash.

North Oyster and North Cedar fire departments, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to Yellow Point Road at Hill Road a little after 4:30 p.m. where a pickup truck had rolled over and crashed off the side of the road.

Florian Schulz, chief of North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department, said there were two occupants in the pickup truck. A woman was extricated and taken from the scene in an ambulance to a helicopter staged at North Oyster Elementary School.

The road was closed for several hours as RCMP, including traffic analysts, investigated.

More to come.

RELATED: Yellow Point Road closed at scene of serious crash


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More cruise ships, passengers anticipated in Victoria in 2020
Next story
‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP arrest man who allegedly punched and kicked McDonald’s self-serve kiosk

Damages assessed at $3,000 in August incident

Bulk or boxed candy? Trick-or-treat maps help Canadian families prepare for Halloween

Census Mapper uses 2016 census data to predict busiest neighbourhoods

More cruise ships, passengers anticipated in Victoria in 2020

2019 cruise ship season surpassed visitor goals, says Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

Coast Salish mural curriculum confronts climate crisis with place-based learning

‘Seeing Through Watchers’ Eyes’ at Spencer school invites diversity in voices, perspectives

PHOTOS: Geek Squad Academy sparks creativity for Spencer Middle School students

This is the first event of its kind in Victoria, one of 12 across Canada this year

VIDEO: Kids in costume storm Saanich retirement home for annual Pumpkin walk

Yearly Halloween event brings joy to Saanich seniors and youngsters

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Man dies in pickup truck crash in Ladysmith

Accident happened a little after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Yellow Point and Hill roads

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

Most Read