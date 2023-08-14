Man dies in ‘possible drowning’ at Long Beach between Tofino and Ucluelet

Tragedy at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Tragedy struck Long Beach last week.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed to the Westerly News that an adult male died in a “possible drowning” within the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Aug. 9.

The incident was reported to the Tofino RCMP around 3:30 p.m.

Police arrived at a south beach access parking lot and located the man, who was receiving CPR from Emergency Health Services and Parks Canada personnel.

“He was found in the water, unresponsive and pulled from the water by family,” according to the spokesperson.

The BC Coroners Service is currently investigating the incident.

Parks Canada released a statement on Monday, Aug. 14, regarding the tragedy.

“Parks Canada is deeply saddened by the death of a visitor. Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim, and with those who responded to the incident,” it reads.

