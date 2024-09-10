Man dies in single-vehicle Tesla crash in Parksville

RCMP: Cause of crash still under investigation

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Parksville on Monday afternoon (Sept. 9).

Emergency crews responded to an incident at the intersection of Resort Drive and Tanglewood Place at approximately 2:30 p.m. where a white Tesla operating as a taxi had left the roadway and collided with two trees, according to a news release by Oceanside RCMP.

The driver, a 66 year-old Parksville resident, was located deceased and there were no other occupants in the vehicle, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and is being led by the Oceanside RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit in conjunction with the RCMP’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the BC Coroners Service and Worksafe BC.

If anyone witnessed the crash, has any dash cam video or has any other information regarding the collision they can contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 quoting police file number 2024-9099.