FILE – A reveler reacts in front of a Dolores Aguirre Ybarra ranch fighting bull, during the fifth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Fiesta in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

FILE – A reveler reacts in front of a Dolores Aguirre Ybarra ranch fighting bull, during the fifth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Fiesta in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

Man dies in Spain after being gored during a bull run

It is the first known death during a running-of-the-bulls since the festivals returned after the pandemic

A 55-year-old Spanish man bled to death after being gored in the leg by a bull during a festival in which the animals are released into the streets, local authorities said Sunday.

The town hall of Onda, in the eastern Spanish province of Castellon, said in a statement that it would suspend Sunday’s last day of bull-running following the goring on Saturday afternoon during the annual festival.

The local Levante news site said that the man was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him.

It is the first known death during a running-of-the-bulls since the festivals returned to many towns across Spain after a pandemic-imposed pause. Despite the occasional casualties and growing opposition from animal rights groups, racing bulls or cows remains a popular tradition. Two other people were injured during a similar bull-run in another town, Levante reported.

The most well-known event internationally is Pamplona’s San Fermín festival, which was held annually before the pandemic and boasted eight races on consecutive days through the northern city’s narrow, cobbled streets. Its next edition is expected in July 2022, after a two-year hiatus.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News

Previous story
‘We need help’: Nunavut politician wants mental-health facility in his community

Just Posted

About 200 people have gathered at the BC Legislature building to protest vaccination passports and other government mandates throughout the pandemic on Oct. 31. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Traffic disruptions expected downtown Victoria during anti-vaccine passport rally

Seven-year-old Sienna DiMartino enjoys a rest Sunday morning while she and her family were picking out pumpkins at Michell’s Farm Market in Central Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Halloween Eve caps off month-long celebration for Greater Victoria family

Bane gives out candy at the event, held at M2 Graphix on Langford Parkway on October 1, 2021. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Car meets Halloween

Canadian comic Bruce McCulloch will share stories of the “weird things” from his life that put him in “weird” situations when he performs at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Nov. 4. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
Kids in the Hall alumni Bruce McCulloch brings humour, poetic storytelling to Sidney