Man dies while saving life of young son in Similkameen River tragedy

It is not uncommon for rescuers to become victims under these circumstances, says Keremeos fire chief

A man died in the Similkameen River in Keremeos, after saving his five-year-old son from drowning.

Colin Harrison entered the river between 12th Avenue and Second Street when he realized his boy Gabriel was in trouble.

While he was able to get the child to safety, he lost his own life in the effort.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 3.

A GoFundMe has been initiated by Alison Decker, of Kaleden. So far $920 has been raised against an $8,000 goal.

“He died a hero, sacrificing his life for his child,” the GoFundMe states.

According to Decker's post, the family would benefit from donations to hold a proper funeral for Harrison, and to assist with expenses for the coming weeks and months.

His partner Raven is suddenly raising two children alone, and Gabriel was already preparing for open-heart surgery when the tragedy occurred.

Jordy Bosscha, Keremeos Fire Chief, said there were many people at the river who tried to give aid, performing CPR. That task was handed over to the fire department when it arrived, and then later to paramedics.

He said he believed Harrison had a faint pulse when he was airlifted from the scene, however, he later succumbed.

Bosscha added that it is not uncommon for rescuers to become victims under these circumstances. “It happens more than you think.”

To donate to Raven and her family go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/colin-harrison.