Man drops firearm in fall down escalator, allegedly threatens people: B.C. RCMP

Police say the suspect was arrested for assault with a weapon; no charges yet
Black Press Media Staff
web1_20241126151116-20241126141132-b9a9a817dccc7723c668af5ebc46df3dc8018e05a7b85e5ea2179c41fa4f785f
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John’s, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Richmond RCMP say an investigation is ongoing after a man allegedly threatened Canada Line commuters with a weapon. 

On Dec. 1, Richmond RCMP responded to multiple reports of a man allegedly carrying a knife in the 5400-block No. 3 Road, at the Lansdowne Canada Line station.

The man reportedly left the train station and fell down an escalator where he dropped what appeared to be a firearm. Police said the firearm was later determined to be an airsoft pistol.

RCMP added that witnesses also reported that the man was chasing after a woman. 

Officers chased after the man in a "brief pursuit," and he was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for alleged assault with a weapon. Charges have not been approved.

The weapon was seized. 

Police said there were no injuries reported by witnesses or officers.

City of Kelowna responds to class action suit by evacuated low-income residents
Driver reportedly doing doughnuts crashes car into house in Nanaimo
Critics say house flipping too insignificant for new B.C. tax to have impact
