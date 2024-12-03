Man drops firearm in fall down escalator, allegedly threatens people: B.C. RCMP

Police say the suspect was arrested for assault with a weapon; no charges yet

Richmond RCMP say an investigation is ongoing after a man allegedly threatened Canada Line commuters with a weapon.

On Dec. 1, Richmond RCMP responded to multiple reports of a man allegedly carrying a knife in the 5400-block No. 3 Road, at the Lansdowne Canada Line station.

The man reportedly left the train station and fell down an escalator where he dropped what appeared to be a firearm. Police said the firearm was later determined to be an airsoft pistol.

RCMP added that witnesses also reported that the man was chasing after a woman.

Officers chased after the man in a "brief pursuit," and he was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for alleged assault with a weapon. Charges have not been approved.

The weapon was seized.

Police said there were no injuries reported by witnesses or officers.