Man drowns at B.C. park south of Squamish: RCMP

Bystanders, first responders attempted life-saving measures

A man is dead after drowning at Porteau Cove Provincial Park over the B.C. Day long weekend.

Squamish RCMP were called Sunday for a report of a drowning at the park, just 20 kilometres south of Squamish. Police said in a new release Tuesday that bystanders and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the park.

RCMP added there is no criminality, and the investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

It's the most recent in the string of drownings in B.C. this summer.

A BC Coroners Service report in June said detailed that one-third of B.C.'s 2023 drowning deaths happened in the summer, with the peak in July at 13.1 deaths each year between 2013 and 2023.

In 2023, 101 people died from accidental drownings in B.C.

