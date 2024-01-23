Man entered childcare centre before allegedly stabbing cyclist in Victoria

Cyclist taken to hospital after incident during morning commute

A man was arrested just outside police headquarters in Victoria after he allegedly stabbed a cyclist and entered a childcare centre on Tuesday morning (Jan. 23).

The victim was passing by VicPD’s downtown station on their bicycle when police said the suspect randomly approached and reportedly “slashed” the cyclist with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the suspect had also entered a downtown childcare centre about an hour before the alleged stabbing. While inside the centre, police said the man reportedly stole a tablet and pulled the fire alarm before leaving the building.

No children were believed to be in the vicinity of the suspect at the time of the incident, police said, adding that detectives and the facility’s managers are supporting the families and staff.

The man is in custody pending a court hearing.

