Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

  • May. 14, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who allegedly committed an indecent act on a BC Transit Bus.

On Thursday, May 10, at 12:43 p.m., Campbell River RCMP received a report of a male who had exposed himself on a BC Transit Bus earlier that morning. The bus picked up the male near Mariner Square and was travelling Southbound on Dogwood Street when the male committed the indecent act.

The suspect is described as being a thin Caucasian male, in his late twenties, approximately 5’ 10” tall. He has short brown hair and stubble on his face. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, a brown sweater and dark jeans.

The Campbell River RCMP is working with BC Transit to identify the male.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Campbell River RCMP at 286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)

