Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 17-year-old as she was walking on Fifth Street on Friday, June 10. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 17-year-old as she was walking on Fifth Street on Friday, June 10. (Photo submitted)

Man exposes himself to 17-year-old girl in Nanaimo

Incident happened in university district on June 10, RCMP now asking for any tips to help with case

Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help to try to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, when the victim was walking westbound on Fifth Street toward Wakesiah Avenue, according to an RCMP press release. The suspect was initially seen standing in an alley between Hillcrest and Lambert Avenues.

The victim told police when she walked past and made brief eye contact with the suspect, he exposed his genitals to her and then started walking toward her while committing an indecent act.

When the teen yelled and told him she was calling the police, the suspect turned and ran southbound down the alley toward Harewood Road.

The teen managed to snap a photo of him before she lost sight of him.

Police responded and did extensive patrols of the area, but were unable to locate the suspect, the release noted.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 and in his 50s with grey hair, a long, sunken face and was wearing a welder’s skull cap, greyish purple partial zip-up shirt and brown cargo pants.

“The youth did exactly what is expected when confronted with these situations,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “She also provided an excellent description which should greatly assist in identifying this person.”

Anyone who can identify this individual is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-19747.

READ ALSO: Man exposes himself to woman on trail off Departure Bay Road in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimeRCMP

Previous story
Conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly in northwest B.C.
Next story
Pope’s health is an ‘extreme concern’ but trip to Canada remains unchanged: Miller

Just Posted

Rather than asking staff to research options for a voluntary reconciliation fund similar to that of Victoria, Saanich council voted to defer discussions to the district’s next meeting with the WSANEC Leadership Council. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich to consult First Nations before establishing public reconciliation fund

The province has replaced three defective street lights on Highway 1 near Aspen Road which have been shining an odd purple glow. (Black Press Media file photo)
Province replacing ‘defective’ purple lights on Malahat

This picture taken by cellphone from a distance shows a juvenile eagle that is receiving care at Wild ARC in Metchosin, after leaving its nest and later appearing on the driveway of a nearby Sidney home in a troubled state on Tuesday. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Distressed juvenile eagle receiving care after leaving nest in Sidney

Leah discovered a small glass cream bottle that contained a note written more than 50 years ago. (Submitted photo)
Victoria family discovers 56-year-old message in bottle on Parksville beach