Man exposes himself to 17-year-old girl in Nanaimo

Incident happened in university district on June 10, RCMP now asking for any tips to help with case

Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 17-year-old as she was walking on Fifth Street on Friday, June 10. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help to try to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, when the victim was walking westbound on Fifth Street toward Wakesiah Avenue, according to an RCMP press release. The suspect was initially seen standing in an alley between Hillcrest and Lambert Avenues.

The victim told police when she walked past and made brief eye contact with the suspect, he exposed his genitals to her and then started walking toward her while committing an indecent act.

When the teen yelled and told him she was calling the police, the suspect turned and ran southbound down the alley toward Harewood Road.

The teen managed to snap a photo of him before she lost sight of him.

Police responded and did extensive patrols of the area, but were unable to locate the suspect, the release noted.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 and in his 50s with grey hair, a long, sunken face and was wearing a welder’s skull cap, greyish purple partial zip-up shirt and brown cargo pants.

“The youth did exactly what is expected when confronted with these situations,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “She also provided an excellent description which should greatly assist in identifying this person.”

Anyone who can identify this individual is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-19747.

