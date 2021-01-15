Man exposes himself to woman, children on Sooke trail

Suspect believed to be between 55 and 65 years of age

Police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman and her children on Sooke River Trail on Thursday.

The incident took place along the trail near Sunriver Estates.

According to police, the suspect is white, between 55 and 65 years old with white and gray hair, full sideburns and facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a leather jacket and dark gray/brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

