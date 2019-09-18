Man faces 11 charges after accidentally discharges bear spray around Victoria cops

A Victoria man had a unlucky night on Wednesday after he accidentally discharged bear spray in the 2900-block of Douglas Street, which lead to 11 more drug and weapons charges. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

A Victoria man had a unlucky morning Wednesday after he accidentally discharged bear spray in the 2900-block of Douglas Street, which lead to 11 drug and weapons charges.

Just after 3 a.m., patrol officers were investigating a theft when a man discharged bear spray nearby. Officers, believing the man to be in possession of a weapon — the bear spray — searched him and found two cans of bear spray, two knives and an electric stun gun, along with break-in tools including a cutting torch. Officers also discovered drugs packaged for trafficking including fentanyl, methamphetamine and GHB. The items were seized along with several mobile phones and almost $2,000 in cash.

Officers have recommended 11 charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of break-in tools and four counts of possession of a weapon in violation of a probation order.

The man was held for morning court. He is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.