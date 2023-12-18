Man faces charges after Saanich shop window smashed, items stolen

Uptown shop window smashed in early Sunday theft

A man faces break and enter charges after a smash and grab at Uptown Shopping Centre early Sunday morning.

Uptown Security called police on Dec. 17 just before 1 a.m. saying someone used a rock to smash the front bay window of the Urban Trail shop. The suespect stole items then left on foot, Saanich police said in a news release.

Officers contained the area where the suspect was last seen.

“During the search, a police officer spotted the male hiding in the bushes near the Galloping Goose Trail by Ravine Way,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich. “He was taken into custody with the assistance of SPD officers who happened to be conducting an Impaired Driving Counterattack nearby”.

Police recovered over $5,000 of clothing and items from the store.

Devin Clayton, 23, was charged with break and enter.

