Man facing 19 charges tied to violent after-hours Vancouver nightclub robbery

Police say staff were confined and threatened with weapons as $25K stolen

Police in Vancouver say 19 charges have been approved against a 27-year-old man who is accused of robbing and tying up workers at a nightclub in the city’s Yaletown neighbourhood last year.

They say two people entered the club after it closed in April last year, threatened workers with a gun and a knife and stole $25,000.

Police say six people were “forcibly confined” and had their hands strapped together.

They say one of the victims was assaulted and left with serious, life-changing injuries.

Police say the accused faces six counts of unlawful confinement, four counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm without a license and aggravated assault.

They say the man has been released from custody until his next court appearance, but the investigation is ongoing.

