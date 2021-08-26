Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Man facing charges after biting police dog during altercation on Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children

A 32-year-old man is facing possible charges after a Vancouver police dog was bitten while helping officers respond to a threatening situation on the Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children. It’s alleged the man threatened several people and kicked at a resident’s door.

When police arrived, the suspect fled before being tracked down at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and bit police service dog Mando, which was assisting in the arrest. With help from the injured dog, officers were able to gain control of the man and place him in handcuffs.

The suspect was bitten by the police dog and treated at hospital. Mando has minor injuries.

Because the man has not been formally charged, his identity has not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crimeVancouver

Previous story
Person taken to hospital after collision on Saanich roadway

Just Posted

North Saanich resident Len Grant, here seen after the surgery during which doctors inserted electrodes as part of his treatment for Parkinson’s Disease, will ride in North Saanich and Sidney over the weekend to help raise funds for the fight against the disease. (Photo courtesy of Len Grant)
North Saanich man hopes to ride brain implants into a better future

In their biggest match yet, Pacific FC will host Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps Thursday night in Langford, with the winner living to see another day in Canadian Championship play. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
‘Our mission is to win’: Pacific FC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps in high-stakes B.C. bout

Zac Economou prepares the Greek salads at Greek Fest Victoria, 2019. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Victoria’s Greek Fest back for two weekends

A person in a motorized wheelchair was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near Ravine Way and Blanshard Street on Aug. 26. (Photo courtesy of Laura Cross)
Person taken to hospital after collision on Saanich roadway