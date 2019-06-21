Man facing sex-related charges wanted by West Shore RCMP

Police believe Richard Tom is in the Greater Victoria area

West Shore RCMP are searching for Richard Tom, a 32-year-old man facing a number of sex-related charges. (supplied)

West Shore RCMP are searching for a 32-year-old man wanted on sex-related charges.

Richard Tom is charged with four counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inviting sexual touching, police said in a news release. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. Mounties believe he is in the Greater Victoria area.

Tom is described as 5-4 and 198 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and dark brown eyes, according to RCMP. He should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter