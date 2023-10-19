Man fined $5,100 for poaching Roosevelt elk near Chemainus

Kyle Watson-Harley also received 2-year hunting ban after guilty plea in 2019 incident

The BC Conservation Officer Service is reporting a man has been fined $5,100 for unlawfully harvesting a Roosevelt elk near Chemainus.

Kyle Watson-Harley pleaded guilty to killing wildlife that was not in open season and was issued a two-year hunting ban following the recent court case pertaining to an incident that occurred in 2019 in the Copper Canyon area, the Conservation Officer Service noted in a Facebook post.

“There is no open hunting season for Roosevelt Elk on Vancouver Island, due to conservation concerns, however there is an annual limited entry hunting draw,” the post added.

“The Conservation Officer Service hopes this conviction will help deter others from similar activities. The majority of the penalty will go towards the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.”

Conservation officers received a tip that resulted in an investigation and eventual conviction. The elk meat seized by officers was donated to the Stz’uminus First Nation near Ladysmith.

People are urged to report poaching incidents to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.