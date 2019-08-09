A man fled from two assailants in masks from the former B.C. Hydro land known as Kings Park just before midnight on Thursday. (Google Images)

Man flees masked muggers in Kings Park

Report of two youths masking their faces, attempting to rob victim

Victoria police responded to a concerning case of two masked muggers Thursday night.

The report came from a man who met police at Richmond and Bay streets after he fled the attempted robbery.

According to a Facebook post by a close contact of the victim, he was approached by two youths wearing handkerchiefs over their faces in Kings Park, the unofficial name for the former BC Hydro land that Saanich recently purchased between Kings and Haultain streets, and which connects via a pathway to the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

The two youths allegedly asked him for money. When he refused, they accosted him demanding money.

“He fled and was chased a short distance by the assailants, who then stopped and fled in the opposite direction,” said Victoria Police Department spokesperson Bowen Osoko.

The man was not injured.

Officers searched the area but as of yet have not been able to locate the suspects, Osoko said.

