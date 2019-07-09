Man found dead in park in Nanaimo

Body of Nanaimo man who was in his 30s found in Harry Wipper Park on Sunday

Nanaimo RCMP have confirmed a person was found dead in Harry Wipper Park on the weekend.

Police confirmed the body was found Sunday in the park, located in north Nanaimo, but would not provide further details other than to say the death was not considered suspicious and the investigation was turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

“I can confirm the B.C. Coroners Service is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation involving a male in his 30s from Nanaimo to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his sudden, unexpected death,” said Andy Watson, B.C. Coroners Service spokesman, in an e-mail.

READ ALSO: Missing 24-year-old Campbell River man found dead, say police


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
City of Victoria hiring someone to dig through its trash

Just Posted

Girls’ father wouldn’t communicate, mother tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

City of Victoria hiring someone to dig through its trash

Selected candidate will be responsible for going through city trash bins for new study

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Oak Bay marks start, or end, of 770km-long trail

Anderson Hill Park named southern end of new V.I. Trail

Victoria seniors drop off collected food donations for ‘seniors helping seniors’ campaign

Residents at three local retirement homes spent the month of June collecting food

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Man found dead in park in Nanaimo

Body of Nanaimo man who was in his 30s found in Harry Wipper Park on Sunday

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Conditions ‘very dry’ across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

UPDATED: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

Only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions.

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Most Read