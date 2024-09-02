Man found dead near Merritt likely victim of hit-and-run, B.C. police say

Police say man was struck along Coquihalla sometime between Tuesday evening and Friday

Police say a man found dead off the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt, B.C., was likely hit by a vehicle, possibly days before his body was discovered.

The BC Highway Patrol says Merritt RCMP were called about a dead man whose body was found near a highway exit on Friday.

Investigators say a collision reconstructionist found the man was likely hit by a vehicle that was approaching the exit from the south.

Police say they spoke with the man’s friends and family, and they believe he was hit sometime between Tuesday evening and the day he was found on Friday.

BC Highway Patrol says it’s now investigating and looking for anyone who may have seen a man in a grey hoodie sweatshirt and black track pants in the area, or drivers with dash camera footage.

Police say potential witnesses should contact BC Highway Patrol in Merritt.

The Canadian Press