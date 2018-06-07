Man found dead on Central Saanich beach

Paddleboarder spotted him and attempted first aid

A 76-year old man died Wednesday evening in Newton Park.

Central Saanich Police received a call at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening from a paddleboarder about a man on the beach, said Chief Constable Les Sylven. He was laying on the ground and appeared to be in medical distress.

The paddleboarder and emergency crews attempted to render first aid to the man, but those efforts were not successful. The man lived in the area, and Central Saanich Police have notified his next-of-kin.

“As always, we are always grateful to members of our community who contact us in situations like this and make every effort they can to help,” said Sylven.

Sylven said the death is being investigated in cooperation with the B.C. Coroners’ Service.

Previous story
VicPD warn of new email scammers claiming to be police
Next story
Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Just Posted

VicPD warn of new email scammers claiming to be police

At least one Victoria resident has been contacted by scammers looking for personal information

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Man found dead on Central Saanich beach

Paddleboarder spotted him and attempted first aid

Saanich Police respond to child left unattended in vehicle

British Columbia does not have a specified age where children can be left unattended

UPDATED: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose

Sooke School District asks parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Victoria youth fiddle ensemble takes West Coast sound to Ireland

Coastline to perform fundraiser concert June 9 to aid in their journey to the ‘land of fiddle’

Hattie takes gold at Junior Elite National Diving Championships

Boardworks diver now competing at World Cup in China

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

Penticton Art Gallery explores racism

International call for artists to contribute

Snow predicted for B.C. Highway

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector

B.C councillor attacked by vicious crow

White Rock Coun. Helen Fathers says she can now laugh at the terrifying incident

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

Most Read