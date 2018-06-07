Man found dead on Central Saanich beach

A 76-year old man died Wednesday evening in Newton Park.

Central Saanich Police received a call at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening from a paddleboarder about a man on the beach, said Chief Constable Les Sylven. He was laying on the ground and appeared to be in medical distress.

The paddleboarder and emergency crews attempted to render first aid to the man, but those efforts were not successful. The man lived in the area, and Central Saanich Police have notified his next-of-kin.

“As always, we are always grateful to members of our community who contact us in situations like this and make every effort they can to help,” said Sylven.

Sylven said the death is being investigated in cooperation with the B.C. Coroners’ Service.