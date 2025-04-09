 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. man guilty of stabbing victim 75 times after cocaine-fuelled 2020 hookup

Luke Priddle, 27, found guilty of second-degree murder, robbery and auto theft in Tofino incident
Elena Rardon
Elena Rardon
port-alberni-law-court
Port Alberni Law Courts. (File photo / Alberni Valley News)

A 27-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in the 2020 death of Tofino resident Mathew Phillips.

After several hours of deliberation, a 12-person BC Supreme Court jury in Port Alberni determined late on Tuesday, April 8 that Luke Priddle, 27, was guilty of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

The jury heard over two weeks from various Crown witnesses, who painted a picture of the early morning of Dec. 28, 2020. Priddle and Phillips, 47, had met up for sex in Phillips' Tofino home, but when Priddle refused to pay for some cocaine he had taken, Phillips attempted to stop him from leaving.

Priddle stabbed Phillips in the neck, severing his carotid artery and jugular vein.

Defence argued that Priddle had been "scared for his life" and too intoxicated by cocaine use to form the intent to murder. But Crown prosecutors pointed out the number and severity of injuries to Phillips’ body. Phillips had been found with 75 knife wounds, many of which had been delivered with "a significant degree of force."

After killing Phillips, Priddle took Phillips' Honda CR-V, as well as a box of cash and cocaine. He was arrested in Nanaimo on Dec. 30, 2020.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Elena Rardon

About the Author: Elena Rardon

I have worked with the Alberni Valley News since 2016.
Read more

More News

Syilx chiefs condemn group behind legal challenge of UBC Indigenous land acknowledgement
Syilx chiefs condemn group behind legal challenge of UBC Indigenous land acknowledgement
Couple fined $10K each after seizure of nearly 200 animals in B.C. cruelty case
Couple fined $10K each after seizure of nearly 200 animals in B.C. cruelty case
B.C. funnels $100M in heat pump rebates to people with low-to-moderate incomes
B.C. funnels $100M in heat pump rebates to people with low-to-moderate incomes