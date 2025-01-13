Man found on fire outside Vancouver’s Science World skytrain station

Police looking for information as to the cause and whether any crime was committed

Police in Vancouver are looking for witnesses after a man was injured in a fire outside a SkyTrain station in the city.

They say the 40-year-old man was found by a driver around 2 a.m. on Sunday outside the Main Street-Science World station.

Police say that the motorist helped put the fire out before calling 911.

They say the man suffered burns to his upper body and face, and was brought to a hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Police say officers are reviewing security cameras in the area to determine how the fire was started and whether it was a crime.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage of the area between 1:30 and 2:06 a.m. to contact police.