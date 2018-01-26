Victoria resident Daniel George Jones is considered missing and police have concern over his safety and well being. He may be in Campbell River. Photo contributed

Man goes missing from Victoria

Daniel George Jones may have travelled to Campbell River

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing man Daniel George Jones.

Jones, who also known by Gorge, is described as a 52-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and occasionally wears a short, stubble length, salt-and-pepper beard. There is some indication that he may have travelled to the Campbell River area.

Jones recently made comments which have caused officers concern for his health and well-being. If you have any information on where he may be, call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you see him, please call 911.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Wind warning for Victoria could affect bridge closure

Just Posted

Wind warning for Victoria could affect bridge closure

Overnight gusts could reach up to 90 km/h are possible near the immediate coast

Operator of Esquimalt trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

UPDATE: ‘My husband is my hero’

Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Man goes missing from Victoria

Daniel George Jones may have travelled to Campbell River

Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

2018 Vancouver Island Business Awards honour industry-leading companies

Island retailer Dodd’s Furniture, Saanich-based Balance Home Cleaning named businesses of year

Python and other animals seized after SPCA search south of Nanaimo

B.C. SPCA and B.C. Conservation Officer Service executed search warrant last week

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

Most Read