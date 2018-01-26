Man goes missing from Victoria

Victoria resident Daniel George Jones is considered missing and police have concern over his safety and well being. He may be in Campbell River. Photo contributed

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing man Daniel George Jones.

Jones, who also known by Gorge, is described as a 52-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and occasionally wears a short, stubble length, salt-and-pepper beard. There is some indication that he may have travelled to the Campbell River area.

Jones recently made comments which have caused officers concern for his health and well-being. If you have any information on where he may be, call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you see him, please call 911.

