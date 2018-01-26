Man goes missing from Victoria

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing man Daniel George Jones.
Jones, who also known by Gorge, is described as a 52-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and occasionally wears a short, stubble length, salt-and-pepper beard. There is some indication that he may have travelled to the Campbell River area.
Jones recently made comments which have caused officers concern for his health and well-being. If you have any information on where he may be, call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you see him, please call 911.