Man guilty of 2011 Kelowna gangland shooting up for statutory release

Michael Kerry Hunter Jones is up for statutory release

One of the three men who pleaded guilty to the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon is set to be released from jail if he can follow the conditions imposed on him, despite concerns regarding his association with criminal organizations.

Michael Kerry Hunter Jones, 37, is serving 10 years for conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the brazen daytime gangland shooting outside Kelowna’s Delta Grand Hotel on Aug. 14, 2011.

Jones was the driver of the getaway vehicle for Juhjhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and the now-deceased Manny Hairan, who had masked their faces and charged toward a Porsche Cayenne while firing AK47-style guns more than 13 years ago. Within the Porsche were members of the drug dealing gang, the “Wolf Pack,” which included driver Larry Amero, Bacon in the front passenger seat and James Riach in the back. They were with companions, Leah Hadden-Watts and Lyndsey Black.

Forensic evidence presented in the 2018 trial showed 45 bullet cartridges were found at the scene, 34 of which cut through the Porsche. Two went into a salon beside the shooting and another was found in the Kelowna Art Gallery where children and parents were taking part in Family Day.

Those bullets fatally sliced through Bacon, left Amero without the use of an arm and paralyzed Hadden-Watts. Riach escaped without injury and Black has healed from wounds to her legs.

Khun-Khun and Jones were sentenced to 18 years apiece for conspiring to murder Bacon, Amero and Riach. Each was credited time and a half for each day they were already behind bars.

The Parole Board of Canada released its decision for Jones’ statutory release with conditions on Nov. 20, 2024. Previously, he had been denied both and full parole in 2023.

According to the board, Jones had an upbringing free of abuse and neglect. He also has the support of his mother and stepfather.

Throughout the majority of Jones’ incarceration, he refused to participate in correctional programs, despite multiple attempts by the correctional service to motivate him to do so. However, when his parole eligibility date approached, Jones agreed to participate in recommended programming.

Yet during Jones’ time in federal custody, it was reported he held a level of “respect and influence” among the inmate population and continued to "garner the attention of Security Threat Groups (STG) for involvement in the institutional sub-culture, and affiliation with prominent members of an STG, and negative associates."

The board stated Jones did not demonstrate any difficulties solving problems with other inmates, however, he may be “insulated from problems given his status as a high-ranking…STG member.”

Despite Jones wanting to be released back into an unknown community of B.C. with the support of his family, the Correctional Service of Canada did not support his release plan.

CSC is not recommending a residency condition in Jones’ case. No release location has been identified at this time, however, police will be consulted as part of the approval process.

The board has imposed special conditions on Jones’ release including: not to associate with any person he knows or has reason to believe is involved in criminal activity and/or gang activity; not to own or possess more than one mobile communication device; not to own, use or possess a computer; remain employed; and obey a curfew.

The board stated that while incarcerated Jones did not sever ties with the criminal organization he was connected to at the time of the shooting.

~With past files from Kelowna Capital News