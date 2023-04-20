Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court and went on the run in B.C. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec nabbed on Vancouver Island

Fugitive was spotted by a member of the public in Parksville

A 39-year old man wanted on child pornography charges from Quebec has been arrested in Parksville.

The Oceanside RCMP received a report from the public on April 19 that a man believed to be wanted on an arrest warrant from Quebec was currently in Parksville.

Frontline Oceanside RCMP officers quickly located and arrested Jimmy Pieschke, who has been criminally charged in Quebec with making child pornography.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach council joins FCM call for more say at negotiation table

Thanks to information received from the public and partnerships with the Sûreté du Québec’s Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation Division, the E Division RCMP Fugitive Return Program, and the BC Sheriff Service, Jimmy Pieschke was successfully arrested and is being held in custody to be escorted to Quebec to appear in court, says Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

Pieschke pleaded guilty to possession, distribution and production of child pornography in Quebec but skipped his court date on Jan. 30, 2023, and went on the run in British Columbia.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

